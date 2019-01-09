Needs of seniors, disabled people on the agenda for Wednesday TxDOT meeting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation will meet with the public on Jan. 9 to discuss the transportation needs of the elderly and disabled around the Panhandle.
Particular areas of focus will be services funded by the federal Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program, in collaboration with local governments, nonprofit organizations and other providers.
The meeting is open to the public and will include opportunities for residents of the area to voice specific concerns and needs for rural areas.
Those interested in participating should meet at the TxDOT Amarillo Office’s HR Conference Center Building at 2:00 p.m.
