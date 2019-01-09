Lubbock man pleads guilty to cyberstalking after posting revenge porn

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 22-year-old Isaiah Alexander Allen pleaded guilty to the charge. Officials say he met the victim on an internet gaming website. Over the course of their online relationship, officials say she sent him several sexual photos, but when she refused to provide additional photos, Allen posted dozens of her naked photos online. He also posted screenshots of her driver’s license, college ID and social security card. He also posted her phone number and physical address.