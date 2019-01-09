Lubbock man pleads guilty to cyberstalking after posting revenge porn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking after law enforcement caught him posting “revenge porn” of a California college student he met online.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 22-year-old Isaiah Alexander Allen pleaded guilty to the charge. Officials say he met the victim on an internet gaming website. Over the course of their online relationship, officials say she sent him several sexual photos, but when she refused to provide additional photos, Allen posted dozens of her naked photos online. He also posted screenshots of her driver’s license, college ID and social security card. He also posted her phone number and physical address.
The photos were originally uploaded to Reddit and Imgu and later shared on sites like 4Chan and PornStarTube. Those photos have been viewed more than a million times.
The FBI and the Lubbock Police Department investigated the case.
He was arrested on Nov. 20 and has been incarcerated in the Lubbock County Detention Center since. No bond has been set and he is being held for the U.S. Marshals.
