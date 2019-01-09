Hart ISD employee under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

Recently, the Hard ISD Administration received information that a Hart ISD employee may have solicited and/or engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a District student. Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, the District initiated an internal investigation into the allegations of misconduct. After learning the identity of the employee who is the subject of the allegations, the District placed the individual on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The allegations of educator misconduct were reported to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services according to District policy and practice.

Hart ISD Superintendent David Cox