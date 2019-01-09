Hart ISD employee under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

Source: Hart ISD
January 9, 2019 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 11:18 AM

HART, TX (KFDA) - A Hart ISD employee has been placed on paid administrative leave while officials investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to a statement from Hart ISD Superintendent David Cox, the Hart ISD Administration recently received information that an employee may have solicited or engaged in an appropriate relationship with a student.

An internal investigation within the district is underway, and the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The allegations were also reported to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

You can read the full statement from Superintendent Cox below:

Recently, the Hard ISD Administration received information that a Hart ISD employee may have solicited and/or engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a District student. Pursuant to the District’s customary personnel practices, the District initiated an internal investigation into the allegations of misconduct. After learning the identity of the employee who is the subject of the allegations, the District placed the individual on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. The allegations of educator misconduct were reported to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services according to District policy and practice.
Hart ISD Superintendent David Cox

