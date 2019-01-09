Hart ISD employee under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

HART, TX (KFDA) - A Hart ISD employee has been placed on paid administrative leave while officials investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to a statement from Hart ISD Superintendent David Cox, the Hart ISD Administration recently received information that an employee may have solicited or engaged in an appropriate relationship with a student.
An internal investigation within the district is underway, and the employee has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The allegations were also reported to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.
You can read the full statement from Superintendent Cox below:
