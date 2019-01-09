Deadline approaching for Master Wellness Volunteer Program registration

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The deadline is approaching for registration for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Master Wellness Volunteer Program.
According to a news release, the program allows those who have a passion about health and wellness to share that passion with others via worksite wellness programs, community events and more.
Volunteers will receive 40 hours of training on health, nutrition and food safety and commit to providing 40 hours toward outreach and education in Potter and Randall counties.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to give presentations for local community groups, assisting with healthy cooking demonstrations, participating in health fairs and more.
The training is $75 for the general public and $25 for college students.
Registration is open now through January 14.
You can register for the sessions here.
The training sessions will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on the following dates:
- January 22 - First Session
- January 29 - Online Study
- February 5 - Online Study
- February 12 - Online Study
- February 19 - Last Session
Training sessions will be held at the Potter County Extension Office located at 3301 East 10th in Amarillo.
If you have any questions, call Lizabeth Gresham in Potter County at (806) 373-0713 and Amy Wagner in Randall County at (806) 468-5543.
