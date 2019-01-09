The City of Canyon addresses new concerns amid continued growth

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Noise concerns and noise permits are on this week’s Canyon City Hall Agenda as the area continues to experience both residential and commercial growth.
To put that into perspective, the Canyon Independent School District’s growth rate is at an estimated two percent per year.
With new growth can come new concerns, not once an issue for a city Canyon’s size.
Both Joe Taco and Buff’s restaurants applied for noise permits at this week’s city hall meeting.
As it stands, the use of a loudspeaker or any other device used to amplify noise is prohibited, unless a permit has been issued.
Applications for permit must include the purpose of the loudspeaker as well as the time frame of its intended use.
We’ve reach out to both city officials and owners of Joe Taco, but have yet to receive a response.
