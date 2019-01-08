Sole person of interest in Jeannie Quinn murder transferred to Abilene jail

ABILENE, TX (KCBD) - The sole person of interest in the brutal murder of 20-year-old Levelland native Jeannie Quinn has been moved from the Hockley County Jail to the Taylor County Jail in Abilene.
She was reported missing from Levelland on April 15, 2018 and found dead on private property in Abilene two days later. The autopsy report calls her death a “staged hanging” and says Quinn died of asphyxiation. Jeannie Quinn was found in a field in Abilene with a “hard wire” twisted around her neck and white bags around both of her hands.
Ricky Don Henderson, 57, of Levelland was arrested on Dec. 26 in Levelland on unrelated drug charges. He has been named the sole person of interest as he is reportedly the last person to see her alive. He was also in a dating relationship with the 20-year-old. He was moved to the jail in Abilene on unrelated drug charges. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Henderson is also being tied to a missing persons case from 1993, according to Hockley County officials. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says he was also the last person to his wife before she disappeared without a trace 25 years ago.
If you have any information regarding Jeannie’s murder case, call the direct tip line at (325) 676-6610.
If you have any information regarding Stephanie’s missing persons case, call the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 894-3126
