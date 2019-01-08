Sole person of interest in Jeannie Quinn murder transferred to Abilene jail

Ricky Don Henderson, 57, of Levelland was arrested on Dec. 26 in Levelland on unrelated drug charges. He has been named the sole person of interest as he is reportedly the last person to see her alive. He was also in a dating relationship with the 20-year-old. He was moved to the jail in Abilene on unrelated drug charges. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond.