Sears could start shutting down Tuesday

(CNN) - Sears could be closing its doors for good if it doesn't accept the only bid to save it.
A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in bankruptcy court.
Parent company Sears Holdings had a deadline of Friday to accept a $4 billion bid from the hedge fund run by its chairman and former CEO, Eddie Lampert.
The bid called for keeping 425 stores open and offering jobs to 50,000 of its remaining employees.
But the deadline passed without any word from Sears on the status of the bid.
If Sears doesn't accept it, it will likely have to ask the court for permission to start shutting down the business.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.