Potter Co. holding first ‘CRASE’ active shooter training of 2019

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office will partner with First Christian Church to host their first CRASE active shooter training session of the year on Jan. 17.
The training will include information on detecting and mitigating the damage done by active shooter events.
According to the PCSO Facebook page, the session will hold a specific focus on church security.
The class will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church at 3001 Wolflin in Amarillo.
There is no admission charge, and the public is invited to join.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.