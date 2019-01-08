The Palo Duro Dons are “All Work, No Talk”

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are smoking hot right now with only one loss on the season and tomorrow night they look to add another w to the win column against Lubbock Coronado.
"Coronado presses pretty much the whole game a lot like we do so I think it's critical that we take care of the ball and make good decisions because it's going to be a fast paced game”, said head coach Jeff Evans. “So we have to make sure we don’t hurt ourselves with bad decisions against their press so that's really important tomorrow. We'll probably put a little more emphasis on the offensive side of the press going into this game."
They may not be the biggest team on the floor in any of their match ups but what they lack in height they make up for in high character and hard work.
“I don’t fell like we’re innately talented, I don’t feel like we’re just oozing with talent, and we don’t have a lot of size”, said Evans. “I don’t think just on the eye test people are like wow that looks like a great basketball team but we’ve had kids the last few years when our talent and our size has been just a little short that have really just played very hard, been very tough and very coach able. So we’ve made up for it with high character and effort and this group is kind of the epitome of that.”
Akuel Kot and Mohamed Musa are two of those players that Coach Evans says make his team better with their effort on and off the court.
"I’m just trying to set an example by working hard so every young player can get better because that's how you become a better team with everybody working hard." , said Kot.
"We are a big family, we actually do everything together and we support each other with everything.” said Musa. “We start by challenging each other in classes because school comes first and we push each other in practice every day and we just keep motivating each other."
"Having two guards that are third year varsity players that experience helps.” said Evans. “They know me well and I know them well so it’s kind of like having coaches on the floor and that's just a great advantage."
For Kot and Musa playing under coach Evans has helped them prepare for both basketball and life after Palo Duro.
"I wouldn't play for any other coach and I wouldn't trade him for any other coach. He's the best coach in our minds and he pushes us every day. He's tough, really tough.” said Musa.
The Dons are hoping to continue their strong play in the second half of the season on into the post season but for those who doubt them.
"All work no talk. All work no talk."
The Dons will host Lubbock Coronado tomorrow night at 7:30pm.
