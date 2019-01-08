Man accused of bringing date to condo with woman he allegedly killed in basement

WAUKESHA, WI (WISN/CNN) - Prosecutors say a Wisconsin man charged in the death of his 56-year-old neighbor stayed in the woman’s house, used her credit cards and even invited a date over, all while the body was allegedly hidden in the basement.
Adrian Thomas, 26, is accused of strangling his 56-year-old neighbor Joanne Curley on New Year’s Eve. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity theft.
On Monday, Thomas’ bond was set at $1 million.
Prosecutors say the 26-year-old had been living with his mother and stepfather next door to Curley until the beginning of December when they kicked him out of the residence. They believe the man may have then begun secretly living in the victim’s attic.
Curley’s body was found hidden inside a garbage bag under a mattress in the basement of her roommate’s Pewaukee, WI, condominium Thursday.
Prosecutors allege Thomas strangled the victim then used her credit cards to buy garbage bags and ties, which where used to conceal her body.
After the alleged murder, prosecutors say Thomas stayed at the victim’s condo, where he brought over a date, drank wine and paid for a delivery pizza with her credit card.
According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrested Thomas, they found the victim’s car keys in his pocket. He also allegedly used her credit cards at a Germantown, WI, Walmart, where he’s seen on surveillance video getting into the victim’s car.
The complaint says Thomas told detectives several different stories, but when they confronted him with the surveillance video and said it would be a good time to tell his story, he allegedly replied, “You already seem to know it.”
Prosecutors say Thomas is also wanted in Arizona, where the suspect told a witness he attempted to kill an ex-girlfriend.
Copyright 2019 WISN, Hearst, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.