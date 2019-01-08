Kliff Kingsbury now the Arizona Cardinals Head Coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Back on November 25th, Kliff Kingsbury was fired as the head coach of his alma mater Texas Tech. In early December, Kingsbury was hired as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach of the USC Trojans. Today, Kingsbury closed a deal to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
Kingsbury went 35-40 with the Red Raiders and had a 19-35 record in the Big 12 Conference.
He led Texas Tech to 3 Bowl Games during his Texas Tech Tenure, but after five straight losses to close the 2018 season, Kingsbury was relieved of his duties.
USC initially blocked Kingsbury from talking to NFL teams like the New York Jets and Cardinals, but later changed his mind to allow him to test the NFL waters.
Kingsbury is an offensive-minded coach and his latest protégé, Patrick Mahomes, is tearing it up in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arizona went 3-13 this season and fired Steve Wilks on December 31st after one season.
Less than two months after being fired at Texas Tech, it looks like Kingsbury will be a Head Coach in the NFL.
