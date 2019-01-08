Fresh Start of Monroe collecting formal attire for disabled

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Fresh Start of Monroe, Inc. are currently accepting donations for formal attire used for events hosted for the disabled.
Fresh Start of Monroe, Inc a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower those with disabilities, are accepting formal wear for their annual prom for people with disabilities.
On March 16, Fresh Start of Monroe, Inc. will host Once Upon a Time Extraordinary Special Prom.
The event will cost $10 and take place at the Fresh Start Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
To prepare for the event, the non-profit is currently accepting donations of prom dresses and formal attire for gentlemen.
Donations can be taken to 609 South Jefferson, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more information, call (806) 626-8866.
