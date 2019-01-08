City of Amarillo Curbside Cart Program kicks off this week

City of Amarillo Curbside Cart Program kicks off this week
The City of Amarillo Public Works Department working to provide residents with more information on new city program.
By Nyzah McDonald | January 8, 2019 at 8:56 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 9:58 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo residents interested in learning more about the city’s new Curbside Cart Program can do so for the next three days.

Public meetings will be held to provide residents with more information on the new program, which kicked off this week.

7am Live Clip

Approximately 12,000 residents or six percent of the of the population will participate in phase one of the program, which includes neighborhoods with dumpsters located in front yards, dead-ends or uncleared alleyways and hand-collected curbside trash.

The City of Amarillo Public Works Department working to provide residents with more information on new city program.
The City of Amarillo Public Works Department working to provide residents with more information on new city program.

Amarillo city officials said the new curbside cart program will work to keep neighborhoods clean, while providing a sanitary and cost-effective means for local trash collection.

The meetings will be held on:

  • Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library at 1500 NE 24th Avenue
  • Jan. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Simms Building at 808 S. Buchanan
  • Jan. 10 at the Southwest Branch Library at 6801 W. 45th Avenue.
City of Amarillo working to provide residents with more information on a new city program.
City of Amarillo working to provide residents with more information on a new city program.

More information can be found by calling Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.