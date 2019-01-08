City of Amarillo Curbside Cart Program kicks off this week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo residents interested in learning more about the city’s new Curbside Cart Program can do so for the next three days.
Public meetings will be held to provide residents with more information on the new program, which kicked off this week.
Approximately 12,000 residents or six percent of the of the population will participate in phase one of the program, which includes neighborhoods with dumpsters located in front yards, dead-ends or uncleared alleyways and hand-collected curbside trash.
Amarillo city officials said the new curbside cart program will work to keep neighborhoods clean, while providing a sanitary and cost-effective means for local trash collection.
The meetings will be held on:
- Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library at 1500 NE 24th Avenue
- Jan. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Simms Building at 808 S. Buchanan
- Jan. 10 at the Southwest Branch Library at 6801 W. 45th Avenue.
More information can be found by calling Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.