Broadview Volunteer Fire Department improves ISO rating

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - The Broadview Volunteer Fire Department in Curry County has improved its ISO rating.
The Insurance Service Office recently announced the department has improved from an ISO Public Protection Class 9 to a Public Protection Class 8-B.
According to the Curry County administration, the improved rating can translate into lower insurance premiums for some property owners within the Broadview Fire protection district.
The rating will also increase the state fire fund allotment to the department by around $7,800 a year, which can be used for anything from utility payments, to training and fire truck purchases.
