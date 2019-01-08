2 arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust worth $230,000 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found $230,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Carson County.
On January 4, a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County after a car was seen speeding, cut in after passing and failed to signal a lane change.
The driver, Brendan Martin, said he was travelling to Little Rock, Arkansas for his grandfather’s funeral. The passenger, Araceli Barrera, said they were travelling to Little Rock to visit Martin’s friend.
The trooper checked the rental agreement for the vehicle and noticed the vehicle was due on January 6 in Ontario, California, causing suspicion.
While speaking with Martin and Barrera, the trooper said he smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found probable cause for a search.
During the search, the trooper said he found two small containers of a substance believed to be marijuana in a back pack, as well as two bags containing crystal-like substances, believed to be meth.
Martin and Barrera were taken to the Texas DPS Panhandle office for further investigation.
Upon investigation, Barrera claimed she did not know there were narcotics in the vehicle.
Officials said Martin claimed he knew he was carrying something illegal in his vehicle, but did not know what it was.
A DEA agent tested the crystal-like substance in the bag, weighing five pounds.
The substance was tested positive for methamphetamine.
The suspects were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
