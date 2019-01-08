Amarillo man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter after fatal car wreck

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo man accused of killing another Amarillo man in a multi-car wreck has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter.
The crash caused Martinez to spin into another vehicle.
Martinez was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Taylor was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was later arrested for intoxicated manslaughter.
On January 7, prosecutors filed a proposed judgement that would mean Taylor would serve 14 years for the death of Martinez.
In a pending separate civil lawsuit, Kimberlin Shipman said Taylor and Fast Eddie’s, the bar that served him alcohol that night, are liable for causing her pain and suffering due to the death of her father.
Fast Eddie’s has denied any liability.
