Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Tips paid $8,600 of reward money in 2018

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is encouraging those around the area to continue to call and send in crime tips, citing the success of its program in 2018.
According to a news release, tips reported in 2018 resulted in 59 arrests and 113 clearances of existing criminal cases.
Rewards paid to callers totaled $8,600 over the past year.
ACS officials said the tips program is anonymous and poses no threat of retaliation to the reporter.
Tips that lead to an arrest or recovery of stolen property could be entitled to a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.