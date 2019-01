It is a windy start to the morning with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temps are mild starting off in the 30′s in the west and low 50′s in the east. Skies will be mostly sunny with temps back above normal this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60′s. A Cold front will drop us back into the low 50′s Tuesday and Wednesday. We stay in the 50′s with dry conditions through the work week.