Small Business Development Center hosting workshop for prospective small business owners
The center recommends taking the session before your first consultation. (Source: Small Business Development Center)
By Jacob Helker | January 7, 2019 at 6:48 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 6:48 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Small Business Development Center is working to educate potential small business owners at a workshop on Jan. 10.

The “Introduction to Small Business Ownership” workshop will cover business conception, marketing strategies, organization of business operations and legal structure of a new business.

Introduction to Business Ownership will be held at the SBDC office at 720 S. Tyler Street from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required and can be completed by emailing pre-registration@smallbusinessdevelopmentcenter.com.

The session costs $20 per person.

