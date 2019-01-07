Small Business Development Center hosting workshop for prospective small business owners

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Small Business Development Center is working to educate potential small business owners at a workshop on Jan. 10.
The “Introduction to Small Business Ownership” workshop will cover business conception, marketing strategies, organization of business operations and legal structure of a new business.
Introduction to Business Ownership will be held at the SBDC office at 720 S. Tyler Street from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Registration is required and can be completed by emailing pre-registration@smallbusinessdevelopmentcenter.com.
The session costs $20 per person.
