Reagor-Dykes Auto Group files reorganization plan

“But the path forward has now changed. Because of Ford Credit’s attempt to obliterate Reagor-Dykes – perhaps in hopes that such an outcome will eliminate information relevant to the concerns noted above – Reagor-Dykes has no choice but to change course, and the Plan proposed by Reagor-Dykes will reflect this change. Importantly, this changed path – at Ford Credit’s insistence – should have no impact on Reagor-Dykes’ ability to confirm a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. Like the rights of all parties, Ford Credit’s rights will be protected, but Ford Credit will be placed into the position of a disputed claimant until its rights and Reagor-Dykes’ claims are reconciled.”