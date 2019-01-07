RDAG response to Ford: ‘Reagor-Dykes is not dead, not out of money’

In the documents, RDAG concludes, “The Debtors’ business is viable and worth reorganizing. The Plan provides a global resolution that will prove to be in the best interest of all stakeholders. It should be undisputed that the Debtors operate car dealerships by selling cars; thus, having access to inventory to liquidate is necessary to an effective reorganization under the proposed Plan or any other plan of reorganization. It is essential that the automatic stay remain in place and Ford Credit be prohibited from forcing a premature “turnover and surrender” of vehicles in which Ford Credit alleges a disputed first-priority security interest. Lifting the automatic stay at this critical juncture is antithetical to all of the Debtors’ efforts as well as the contributions of creditors and investors toward effectuating the Plan and yielding a positive outcome in this case for all stakeholders. No single creditor should be allowed to disrupt the orderly process to be implemented by the Debtors for the benefit of all creditors and parties in interest. No matter the motivation behind Ford Credit’s attempt to go nuclear despite any real urgency, the reality is that allowing the Chapter 11 process to proceed and offer the second chance it was designed to provide will produce an outcome that will be far more beneficial for Ford Credit and all other creditors than the outcome produced by Ford Credit’s requested relief. Granting relief from the stay at this time would destabilize the proposed Plan and upend the Debtors’ plans for and efforts toward a regulated, equitable process supervised by this Court in favor of haphazard and piecemeal proceedings that ultimately benefit no one.”