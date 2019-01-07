Randall HS staff to receive emergency medical training

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The staff of a local high school is getting hands-on training when it comes to trauma first aid.
The Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Medical Services, Amarillo Police Department and Randall High School are combining efforts to get the community trained and equipped in case of a bleeding emergency.
On Monday, Randall High staff will learn how to correctly use a Stop the Bleed kit before professional help arrives.
The kits are a part of the Stop the Bleed national awareness campaign and call-to-action.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.