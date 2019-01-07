Panhandle Baseball Club: Stone Ranch Media, Dusty Green do not have trademark rights to the name Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Panhandle Baseball Club, Inc., owner of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, has filed a request for an injunction on Stone Ranch Media and Dusty Green.
Panhandle Baseball says it filed the request on December 26, and a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Stone Ranch Media and Green on Friday, January 4.
On June 2, 2018, Stone Ranch Media filed for a trademark of the use of the term Amarillo Sod Poodles on merchandise after the team announced the finalists for the team name. The team filed its trademark application three days later.
Court documents say team owners offered Stone Ranch Media and Green money for the trademark application, but they declined to make a deal.
On December 20, 2018, Green held a news conference saying that he owns the Amarillo Sod Poodles Trademark and would sell his own Sod Poodle t-shirts. On January 4, Green announced that he plans to donate all t-shirt sales to the Donley County Community Fund and the Amarillo Activity Youth Center.
According to a news release from Panhandle Baseball Club, Inc., Green does not have trademark rights in the name Sod Poodles and Green only has a pending trademark application.
Panhandle Baseball says the organization will make a $5,000 donation to an Amarillo charity in an effort to ensure the community benefits from this situation.
The owners of the team are asking for Stone Ranch Media and Green to stop selling the merchandise and to give them all the money made on merchandise already sold.
A hearing is scheduled for January 15 to formalize the temporary injunction until a case for a permanent injunction can run its course.
