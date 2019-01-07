Man accused of bringing guns to St. Mary’s ‘competent to stand trial’

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A federal judge ruled today that Kevin Winkle, who police say carried guns to St. Mary’s Cathedral and Hillside Christian Church, is mentally competent to stand trial.
On September 9, Winkle was arrested on church grounds during the Noon Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral School in Amarillo. He was arrested for allegedly bringing six of his 151 guns on campus, which were spotted by an on-site police officer.
On September 12, Winkle was arrested again for the third degree felony charge of exhibiting firearms on a campus or school bus.
Police and FBI agents conducted a search of Winkle’s home and said they found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette and a liquid labeled as containing marijuana extract. The search resulted in an additional charge of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Jail records show he has been in the Randall County Jail since December on the federal charge.
