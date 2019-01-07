Lubbock woman reunited with missing dog after more than 9 years

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Elida Perkins thought she was never going to see her dog Oliver again after he ran away in 2010.
Perkins said Oliver had run away before, but this time, he didn’t come back.
She had him for four years, then lost him for eight.
Perkins said she posted flyers around her apartment complex and throughout the community, but, after a few months, she began to lose hope that she would see Oliver again.
“I was hoping nothing happened to him, but I began thinking the worst, that he was already gone,” Perkins said.
However, Elidia saw a glimmer of hope on Thursday when her sister told her about a post on the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s Facebook page with a dog that looked like Oliver.
Perkins went to the shelter as soon as it opened on Friday to see if it was him.
“I saw him and he started to wag his tail. When I called his name, his ears went up,” Perkins said.
Perkins was reunited with Oliver after almost a decade.
“I was so excited, I knew it was him,” Perkins said.
Oliver has been in the Lubbock Animal Shelter since last December. Perkins said she would like to thank anyone who may have taken care of him before that.
