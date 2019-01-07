Kress Volunteer Fire Department receives grants for equipment

By Britt Snipes | January 7, 2019 at 2:52 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 3:08 PM

KRESS, TX (KFDA) - The Kress Volunteer Fire Department released a review of grants they have recently received, adding a truck and rescue equipment to their department.

Thanks to a state rural assistance program, Fire Chief Ben Rojas said the department has added a truck to fight brush fires and a variety of equipment.

Some of their new equipment included tools to extract victims from wrecked vehicles.

The fire department also received a donation from the owner of a recreational vehicle the department saved from a fire.

With this donation, the department could pay its share of the costs for the additions.

