The Hope & Healing Place hosting ‘The Big Cheese’ mac and cheese cookoff

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Big Cheese will return on Jan. 25 to showcase the macaroni and cheese cooking skills of chefs across the Panhandle.
Area chefs will prepare 25 varieties of the dish to be voted on by attendees.
Top dish awards will be given for the Peoples' Choice, Kids' Choice and Judges' Choice.
Macaroni art activities, a mystery box game and a silent auction will also be available to adults and children.
The Hope and Healing place is also sponsoring a Never Cook Again raffle, boasting $1000 in gift cards for the winner.
The event costs $25 for adults and $5 for children.
Doors will open at the Rex Baxter Building at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
