Get a glimpse of future tech at CES

(CNN) - Tech and gadget lovers, this is your week. The Consumer Electronics Show is getting set to kick off Tuesday in Las Vegas.
Get ready for the wild but also the more mild, like smart home devices, health tech and pushing your smartphone further - for instance, new alternatives to a stylus.
“You can also use any object, like I said, so I can use a paint brush to draw,” said Mark Rosenberg, senior marketing manager of Sensel.
A common thread through the sprawling maze of exhibitions at the CES is 5G, the next generation of faster wireless.
“5G is really the next innovation in wireless technology, and it’s going to affect everything from smartphones to self-driving autonomous cars. So it has implications in a lot of different areas. It’s not just another cell network,” said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports senior electronics editor.
It’s high speed and low latency, aimed at powering more than just smartphones, like self-driving cars.
Autos have become a big part of CES, with the major automakers and others showcasing what’s cutting-edge.
There is never a shortage of TVs at CES, eye-popping screen sizes and ever-dazzling resolution.
This year, there will be a lot of talk about 8K, even though it’ll be awhile before price points and content make it feasible for living rooms. That may be the case with a lot of tech on the floor.
“Typically what it is is a showcase for new technologies, so it gives you a sort of a road map into the future for things you’re going to expect to see in a couple of years. But very rarely are the newest and greatest things things are going to be commercialized this year,” Willcox said.
