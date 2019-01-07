Four Amarillo churches unite for ‘One in Christ’ worship gathering

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Churchgoers from four different congregations packed St. John Baptist Church for the worship gathering.
They were led by their pastors who decided to bring everyone together under the same roof to promote the power of unity in their faith.
“It was birthed out of friendship. It was birthed out of us meeting together, sharing meals together, talking about ministry with one another,” said lead pastor of Redeemer Christian Church David Ritchie. “Pastor Anthony Harris had the idea to say ‘Let’s get together, let’s worship together, let’s get our congregations in the room at the same time to be able to celebrate the gospel together.’”
The lead pastors of St. John Baptist Church, Redeemer Christian Church, Paramount Baptist Church and Power Church say even though they are different, they have one important thing in common.
“While we may have different ways of worshiping, at the end of the day, we all worship the same Christ and we all serve an amazing God,” said lead pastor of St John Baptist Church Anthony Harris.
“We come from different racial backgrounds, different geographical areas of the city and we want to be able to show how the gospel has the power to break down barriers that often separate people,” said Ritchie.
The evening’s sermon addressed some of those barriers.
Pastor Andrew Hebert said the overall message is that the power of Christ should transcend any division that may exist in relationships with others and everyday life.
“The Church ought to be different than the county or the city,” he said. “Even if we’re in the midst of racial division or political division, our unity in Christ is much more important than those things.”
Three more ‘One in Christ’ worship gatherings will be held this year, each at the remaining churches.
The pastors hope the unified service sets an example for others in the community.
“This is not just crossing color boundaries, it’s crossing geographical boundaries,” said lead pastor of Power Church Manny De Los Santos. “And when we link arm and arm with our brothers, we set the tone, we set the precedent for what’s next to come.”
“We want to see Christians all across this city be able to embrace what it means to be one in Christ in their everyday relationships with one another,” said Ritchie. “To see that even though there’s a lot of things that might divide us in the world that we live in today, political ideology, geographical areas that we live, racial background, that there is a unity that is able to be achieved in Christ Jesus.”
The next worship gathering is scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 31 at 5 p.m. at Redeemer Christian Church.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.