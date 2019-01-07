Dad creates app that locks your teen’s phone until they answer your texts

(Gray News) - Dad and app creator Nick Herbert created an app called ReplyASAP to help close the communication gap between parents and teens.
The app gives parents the power to freeze their child’s phone when they don’t respond to text messages, making the device inaccessible.
This feature should force teens to reply to their parents, since they won’t be able to use other functions on their phone until they do.
With the app, parents can also set off an alarm on their child’s phone, even while its in silent mode.
Ultimately, the creator says “ReplyASAP makes messages unmissable between people that matter since, important messages shouldn’t be missed.”
The app, which launched in 2017 on Google Play, has been installed over 75,000 times.
Developers say the app is only available on Android devices but an iOS version will be available soon.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.