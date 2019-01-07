Crews to begin roadwork at I-40 and Coulter this week

Crews to begin roadwork at I-40 and Coulter this week
Beginning on January 8, crews will begin making repairs at I-40 and Coulter Street. (Source: Raycom Media)
By Britt Snipes | January 7, 2019 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:16 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Beginning on January 8, crews will begin making repairs at I-40 and Coulter Street.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers can anticipate lane closures at the following:

  • I-40 westbound center and right lane closed on Tuesday, January 8
  • I-40 westbound left lane closed on Wednesday, January 9
  • I-40 eastbound center and right lane closed on Thursday, January 10
  • I-40 eastbound left lane closed Friday, January 11

Various single lane closures are also to be expected throughout the project for guardrail work in both directions as well as rip-rap work at I-40 eastbound and Washington Street.

TxDot advises drivers to drive with caution in these work zones.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.