Crews to begin roadwork at I-40 and Coulter this week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Beginning on January 8, crews will begin making repairs at I-40 and Coulter Street.
The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers can anticipate lane closures at the following:
- I-40 westbound center and right lane closed on Tuesday, January 8
- I-40 westbound left lane closed on Wednesday, January 9
- I-40 eastbound center and right lane closed on Thursday, January 10
- I-40 eastbound left lane closed Friday, January 11
Various single lane closures are also to be expected throughout the project for guardrail work in both directions as well as rip-rap work at I-40 eastbound and Washington Street.
TxDot advises drivers to drive with caution in these work zones.
