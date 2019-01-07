City of Amarillo hosting public meetings for curbside trash collection program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those interested in learning more about the City of Amarillo’s Curbside Cart trash collection program can do so on three different days.
The city’s Public Works Department is hosting three public meetings to provide more information on the program, which begins its first phase this month.
According to a news release, the program is designed to keep the city clean while reducing trash disposal costs.
The meetings will be held on:
- Jan. 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library at 1500 NE 24th Avenue
- Jan. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Simms Building at 808 S. Buchanan
- Jan. 10 at the Southwest Branch Library at 6801 W. 45th Avenue.
More information can be found by calling Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
