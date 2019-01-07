Bell Street construction could cause traffic delays

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Construction around Bell Street could cause a delay for drivers this week.
On January 7 and 8, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions under Bell Street due to bridge clearance signs being installed.
The far right lane of southbound Bell Street will also be closed on January 7 until Friday, the 11, for the placement of guardrail end treatment on the northwest side of Bell Street.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route for the week.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.