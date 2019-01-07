ANB economic forecast highlights local economy’s strengths and weaknesses

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Positive trends in the local economy from the previous year have Amarillo on track to an overall positive 2019, according to Amarillo National Bank's economic forecast.
They attribute most of Amarillo’s economic growth to retail sales and tourism.
“2018 was a very stable year for our area. With retail sales up, employment up and wages up, we saw a really good year,” said Amarillo National Bank President William Ware. “We see a lot of that headed into 2019 and don’t see a lot of changes in the local economy.”
A tight job market also led to an increase in wages.
“Steady jobs and high retail sales kept our economy going in 2018,” said William Ware. “We saw a really impressive wage increases and we saw job increases, and that’s great for this area. So we hope that carries over into 2019.”
However, there were some weaknesses.
Amarillo National Bank’s Vice Chairman Pat Ware said agricultural business suffered in 2018 due to drought in the Panhandle.
He believes the drought, as well as political issues in the federal government, could hurt that part of the economy if it continues.
“We’re coming off of a good 2018. A lot of uncertainty going into 2019 with tariffs and the government shutdown and of course, in this part of the county, the weather,” said Pat Ware. “So the tariffs and the government shutdown, those things work itself out, but what we really need is good, timely moisture for 2019 to help out our area ag-producers.”
New airlines and new construction, like the MPEV, did a lot for the local economy and they expect the completed ballpark to keep tourism strong this year.
“We saw airline boardings up and hotel/motel tax up,” said William Ware. “That’s great for this area and we will see that carry into 2019 with more airlines coming into this area, better routes, and of course, maybe other cities. We will have the opportunity to see more tourists in this area.”
“We feel like our economic forecast is good for a few months and our economy is pretty steady because it’s so diverse,” said William Ware. “So we are fairly confident in this estimate and we do see a good year in 2019.”
