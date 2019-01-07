Amarillo College holds in-person registration for continuing education courses

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Adults, children and seniors alike can receive in-person help registering for continuing education courses at Amarillo College on Jan. 9, 10 and 11.
The registration event will include signups for Community Enrichment, Kids' College, Seniors' College and Workforce courses.
AC is hosting the registration events over three days:
- Jan. 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Jan. 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Jan. 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The event will be at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus at 1314 S. Polk Street in Amarillo.
ONLY Continuing Education courses will be available for signup during this event.
Registration for degree and academic courses must be done at the Student Services Center at the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.
