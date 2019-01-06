Panhandle Wind

It has been a pretty breezy day across much of the Western area. The NW Panhandle has been gusting close to 50mph, Amarillo has been gusting over 30mph for a few hours now. Looking at tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. West winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible. Sadly the winds look to hold up through most of Monday.
Monday is looking cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions. West winds 15-25 with gusts over 30mph possible. Monday night looks clear with lows in the 30s.