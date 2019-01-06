Pampa girl scouts to restore Girl Scout ‘Little House’

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - The Girl Scout ‘Little House’ in Pampa has been abandoned for several years due to lack of funding for repairs.
Now members of the non-profit are coming together to restore the house to what it was before.
While the Girl Scout house has been home to troops in Pampa for years, they’ve been unable to get the necessary funding to renovate it.
“Over the years though, we haven’t been able to get approval to fix anything and it was finally just like, they wanted to get rid of it,” said the Pampa Service Unit Manager Pamela Mesa. “Well, after emails phone calls, and everything, we were able to get the Girl Scouts house back.”
In the years spent without funding, the house was uninhabited and began to greatly deteriorate over time.
“With the rain, the snow, everything, especially over the last 3 and a 1/2 years that nobody’s been in this house, it’s caused our ceiling to collapse in, and our floors are ruined and the roof is deteriorating on top of the house which is causing problems to our walls,” said Mesa.
The girl scouts are now finally able to clean out the house space, the kitchen as well as a nearby shed and decide what to throw out and what to preserve that was left there.
“We have our Girls Scout flag here, we have a lot of materials for arts and crafts,” said Mesa. “We also have stuff from previous years' floats still here. So we’re needing to get all of that cleaned up.”
“It’s been a staple for the Girl Scout community and it’s kind of sad to see it all gone down to ruins,” said girl scout Hannah McPherson.
“When I was younger, like young, young, I was in one of troops that met here and so it was just kind of like a gathering place, you know?,” said girl scout Regina Davis. “It is sad, like Hannah said, that it’s like deteriorated over time and it feels nice to be able to fix it back.”
Mesa said in the meantime, they’ll have to collect monetary donations from the public while also preparing to sell Girl Scout cookies.
“We have cookies that start next week and we’ll be dealing with that through the end of February,” she said. “So we’re going to be very busy with that, so we’re going to have to wait until cookies are over until we can really get started.”
She hopes they’ll be able to give back to the community and host other events at the house once it’s finished.
“Soup kitchens or even be able to host birthday parties, baby showers, stuff like that here,” said Mesa. “We’re really hoping to be able to give back to Pampa.”
Depending on donations, finishing the house could take anywhere from a few months to a year or more.
Monetary donations can be made to an account with the Pampa Service Unit at First Bank Southwest.
The Pampa girl scouts also plan to have donation buckets at their cookie sale tables.
