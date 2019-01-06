Losartan potassium tablet recall expands from 2 lots to 10

(Gray News) - Torrent Pharmaceuticals has expanded the recall of losartan potassium to include eight additional lots, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The company first recalled two lots of the drug last month. To see a list of all the lots involved in the recall, please click here.
The drug is used to control high blood pressure and to treat kidney disease in diabetics.
The FDA said tests found that the affected drugs contained trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine that were above the interim acceptable intake level.
No adverse events related to the recall have been reported.
