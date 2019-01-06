Friday night shooting sends 1 man to the hospital

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Friday around 8:18 p.m. police were dispatched to the 3100 block of S. Nelson on shots fired in the area.
An officer in the area received a call that there was a possible gunshot victim at the Toot 'n Totum at 34th and S. Osage.
The officer made contact with a man that had a gunshot wound to his lower body.
The victim had driven himself there from the original location on Nelson.
He was transported to the hospital with a non life threatening injuries.
The suspect is known to the victim, but was not arrested at this time.
