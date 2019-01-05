Weekend Weather Outlook

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It has been a much nicer day today with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Spots with left over snow have stayed in the 40s & 50s.
The snowpack is slowly melting away, but areas that had a lot of snow are still holding a cold bias.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing clouds, breezy conditions, and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday is looking mild with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies along with increasing winds. SW winds 15-25 with gusts near 40mph possible.
