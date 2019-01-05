Two local organizations selected to receive “Our Amarillo Sod Poodles” merchandise profits

"When Dusty Green announced what was going on and that he was going to give donations to two non-profits, a couple of our volunteers and people involved with the center messaged him and messaged their ‘Our Sod Poodles’ Facebook page, as well as myself,” said Matt Hite, Executive Director of the AAYC. “He got back to us, and then he came and toured the facility, saw a lot of the stuff we do and was very impressed by what we do and wants to help us out."