Two local organizations selected to receive “Our Amarillo Sod Poodles” merchandise profits

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The name of Amarillo's new baseball team is bringing some good to non-profits in the Texas Panhandle.
Dusty Green, the man behind the Sod Poodles trademark for merchandise, says he plans to donate all t-shirt sales to local non-profits, and now, we know just where those funds are going, starting in the Donley County community.
"We were doing a campaign and saw our advertising and thought, ‘There’s a local fund we can donate to,’ so I was really excited that they saw that and thought of us and asked us to do it and I was really happy they chose us as one of their recipients of their funds,” said Jacob Fangman, the Board Chair for the Donley County Community Fund. “We can see there’s a need for this in our community.”
Based in Clarendon, the DCCF helps provide grants to non-profits, area schools, local government needs and more. With the profits expected to come in through the t-shirt sales, organizers hope to expand the fund, providing more opportunities to give back to the area.
"We're really looking to build the fund right now and anywhere we can get donations would be a great deal. It's a great cause for the Amarillo community as well as the Donley County community,” said Fangman.
This week, Green announced the second organization that will receive the merchandise profits, the Amarillo Activity Youth Center, which provides recreational and leadership opportunities for local kids and families.
"When Dusty Green announced what was going on and that he was going to give donations to two non-profits, a couple of our volunteers and people involved with the center messaged him and messaged their ‘Our Sod Poodles’ Facebook page, as well as myself,” said Matt Hite, Executive Director of the AAYC. “He got back to us, and then he came and toured the facility, saw a lot of the stuff we do and was very impressed by what we do and wants to help us out."
Hite says the kids involved in the youth center are excited to have this connection to Amarillo baseball.
“Our kids are very excited. We’ve been up to the ballpark and looked at the construction site and talked to the kids about it and they’ve been excited about the ballpark to start with," said Hite.
The shirts are $25 each and can be bought online on the ‘Our Amarillo Sod Poodles’ Facebook page or in-person at the Amarillo Activity Youth Center’s lobby. There is no estimate yet on how many sales there will be and how much money will go to each organization.
