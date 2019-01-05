Michigan congresswoman won’t apologize for colorful call to impeach Trump

(Gray News/CNN) – A new Democratic representative from Michigan isn’t backing down from incendiary comments she made about President Donald Trump.
Rashida Tlaib was sworn as a member of Congress on Thursday and within hours stated her oft-repeated desire to have the president impeached, adding some colorful language in the process.
“We're gonna impeach the motherf*****,” she said to the cheers of supporters.
Her comments were posted on social media and quickly went viral.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she "wouldn't use" Tlaib's salty comments about the president but she also downplayed the episode, noting it was "nothing worse than the President has said."
It didn’t go unnoticed at the White House.
"I thought her (Tlaib’s) comments were disgraceful,” Trump said. “I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America."
Tliab addressed the controversy on Twitter Friday. There was no remorse.
“I will always speak truth to power,” she tweeted. It included the hashtag "unapologetically me."
Her office also released a statement, confirming Tlaib believes that the president should be impeached.
It also follows an opinion piece that she co-authored in the Detroit Free Press this week.
“The time for impeachment proceedings is now,” the op-ed article said.
Copyright 2019 Gray News and CNN. All rights reserved.