LIFESTAR upgrades to new helicopter with latest safety and aviation tech

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - LIFESTAR will be retiring its blue helicopter and welcoming in a red helicopter that will soar the sky in our area to serve those in need.
LIFESTAR has been in service for 25 years in the Texas Panhandle, and for 10 of those years they’ve used LIFESTAR 1.
In the near future, LIFESTAR 1 will be replaced with a brand new helicopter with new technology and safety features.
“Weight wise, we’ll be able to take about 400 additional pounds, which is a win for us with our specialty teams,” said Jeremy Tracy, Business Development Manager at LIFESTAR.
That increase in weight means LIFESTAR will be able to address the growing healthcare needs, especially in rural areas.
“Our NICU teams, our high risk OB teams and in the summer time months when our density altitudes climb up a bit, we’ll be able to put on a full bag of gas and go up to Boise City or over to Canadian with a full bag of gas and do a full round trip that way,” said Tracy.
For the pilots, an upgraded GPS system puts information right at their fingertips.
“All the information they need to know, local air strips, whether that’s a municipal airport or international airport, it has all the radio frequencies in there,” said Tracy. “It’s just a lot of great technology for our pilots.”
When officially in service, the new LIFESTAR helicopter will continue to be based out of Northwest Texas Hospital.
In a statement, Northwest CEO Ryan Chandler said, “This new model will further allow LIFESTAR to continue to grow and provide our patients with the best care possible.”
With FAA approval, this helicopter is expected to be up in the sky within the next few weeks.
