Hutchinson County deeds aluminum dome to City of Borger

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Aluminum Dome is now the Borger Aluminum Dome and the City of Borger has plans to bring new life to the structure.
Having acquired the dome as well as nine surrounding acres, the City will soon begin renovating it to make it more inhabitable as an event venue.
Renovations include water-proofing, acoustical improvements, proper insulation, and modern electrical and lighting systems.
“The city started taking an interest in it to further develop it maybe make it into an event-type center with some additional construction and obviously renovating the existing structure to hopefully add heating, air, insulation, fire suppression system, some things of that nature,” said Borger City Manager Eddie Edwards.
The aluminum dome is already the home of numerous events such as livestock shows and the city’s fish fry event.
City officials hope to not only renovate the existing dome, but to expand it and host a wider variety of events, drawing more tourism.
“Being a structure that was built in 1957 and being the oldest Kaiser Dome and the first one built in the continental United States, some of it’s structure obviously needs renovation, expert analysis, as to kind of renovations will be needed to host large-scale events,” said City of Borger Communications Manager Marisa Montoya.
“I remember as a child I went to wrestling matches there, car shows,” said Edwards. “There’s a regular craft show there two or three times a year. And of course all of that will continue and we’re hoping to add more, obviously, and increase the hotel/motel traffic.”
While the project is still in it’s early stages, the city has plans to fund it with Hotel Occupancy Tax as well as a potential additional venue tax.
“We hope to add some features that will make it where we can bring in events that’ll bring in people to our hotels and to our restaurants and whatever the community wants to do with it,” said Borger City Council Member Milton Ray Ooley.
Edwards said the aluminum dome is a valued piece of Borger history that they hope to preserve for years to come.
“We just think it would be a plus to the citizens of Borger to maintain this structure, make it even better for the future, you know, it’s been here for about 60 years. We’d love to see it stay 60 more,” he said. “It is who we are and I think it sets us apart in the Panhandle for that type of structure.”
The City’s acquisition of the dome also means the Hutchinson County Library will no longer be handling rentals.
They say to call the Johnson Park Youth Center at 806-275-9014 beginning Jan. 9 for bookings.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.