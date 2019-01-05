Applications being accepted for this year’s Master Irrigator class

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A water conservation organization in the panhandle is bringing its award-winning class back this spring and is now accepting applications.
The North Plains Groundwater Conservation District in Dumas is now accepting applications for the fourth annual Master Irrigator class, beginning on March 20th.
Over 24 hours of classes will provide area farmers with the tools and information they need to get more crop per drop through water conservation strategies.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.