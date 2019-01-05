Amarillo police warn residents about sweepstakes scam

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Another scam is making its rounds in Amarillo, this time, fooling people into believing they’ve won a sweepstakes that they didn’t enter.
The Amarillo Police Department says a woman reached out to them this week, telling them she got a letter and check in the mail saying she was a winner in the Million Dollars Christmas Super Cash Giveaway of 75,000 dollars.
Though the letter and check do appear to be real, police say it’s another scam and you cannot win a sweepstakes that you did not enter.
To report a scam to police or if you have any questions, call the department’s crime prevention unit at 806-378-4257.
