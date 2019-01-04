Woman, who has been in a coma for 14 years gives, birth at a nursing home

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Arizona authorities are investigating the rape of a female patient in a vegetative state in a nursing facility.
The woman stunned workers when she went into labor on Saturday because they didn't even know she was pregnant.
The woman has been in a vegetative state at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility in Phoenix for at least 14 years after a near-drowning incident.
But nobody knows who did this to her.
An employee at the facility, who didn’t want her name or face being used, said staff could not believe what was unfolding inside the victim’s room.
"How could it happen? And just anger and sadness, and sick to my stomach,” the employee said. "None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth."
When asked how the staff was alerted that the woman was going into labor, the staffer, who admits she was not in the room, said she had been moaning all morning. A nurse who was in the room delivered the baby boy, who is healthy.
Adult Protective Services immediately dispatched a team to conduct health and safety checks on all members living in the facility.
The Arizona Department of Health says they are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation.
But right now, no suspects have been named.
The anonymous staffer said this patient required round the clock care, and many would have had access to her room.
She also says the facility has changed protocol this week.
"I was told that as of now, if a male staff needs to enter a female room, that they need to bring in a female employee with them," the employee said.
Because of her condition, the woman would not have been able to defend herself, nor communicate that she was pregnant, according the staffer.
