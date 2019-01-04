Woman searching for dog after car accident near Post on New Year’s Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is asking for help finding her dog who went missing just south of Post after a car accident on New Year’s Day.
Jamie Trevino and her 9-month-old rescue dog, Ollie, were in the final stretch of their drive from Tennessee to Lubbock on Tuesday morning when the unthinkable happened.
“I was trying to over correct, or I over corrected myself, and then I remember starting to flip and I reached over to the next seat to try and hold Ollie, my dog, and I didn’t feel him on the seat,” Trevino said.
Trevino told KCBD that her husband was recently deployed, so her and Ollie were moving back to Lubbock for the next 6 to 9 months to live with family.
They were just two miles outside of Post on Highway 84 when the accident happened around 5 o’clock on Tuesday morning.
Trevino says when the car stopped rolling she started looking for her phone to call 911, while also looking for her dog.
“I just continued to look for my phone and call out Ollie’s name and I still didn’t hear him or see him,” she said.
When police arrived on scene, they searched for Ollie too, but had no luck.
Trevino was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. When she was released hours later, Trevino immediately returned to the scene with her family to look for Ollie, but they were not able to find him either.
“I’m hoping he’s wish somebody warm, eating food, getting taken care of. I just don’t want him to be alone. Whenever we adopted him he was never alone by himself, he always went everywhere with us. When we did leave him alone, even if it was just an hour or two, it wasn’t normal for us. So I just hope that he’s with somebody and is getting a little attention,” Trevino said.
Trevino describes Ollie as “very playful and friendly.”
Ollie is a 70 lb Rottweiler-Australian Shepherd mix. He is microchipped.
Trevino asks anyone with any information on Ollie’s whereabouts to contact her on Facebook. Her name on Facebook is Gigi Annie Garcia.
