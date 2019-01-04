Warmer Weather Returns

Today was uneventful for much of the area however that wasn’t the case across the Eastern Panhandle. Persistent wrap around snow dropped 3-5 inches with higher amounts up to 7 inches across the Eastern zones. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s. Snow flurries could linger across the East areas tonight.
Friday is looking warmer with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Spots across the Eastern Panhandle could be cooler due to lingering snow cover. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and mainly light NW winds.