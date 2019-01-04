Sister of missing Levelland woman says after 25 years, the pain is still there

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - Ricky Don Henderson remains in the Hockley County Jail on a hold by Taylor County.
The man Abilene Police call a person of interest in the death of Jeannie Quinn is also suspected in another missing person’s case, his wife Stephanie Henderson.
KCBD has spoke with Quinn’s family several times, but now we are hearing from Henderson’s family for the first time since she vanished 25 years ago.
Lisa Dyer is Stephanie’s sister. The native Texan now calls Wyoming home.
Lisa describes Stephanie as a sweet, kind, loving girl with a heart of gold. She says even though it’s been 25 years since her little sister went missing, the pain hasn’t gotten any easier. In fact, ever since the case was reopened by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, she says it gets worse. “Some days you think about the funny things, other days its anger, other days its emotional. It just different and it never goes away."
Stephanie Meeks Henderson went missing in 1993 and disappeared without a trace in Levelland. Her family has since been wondering what happened. “For the first 5 years, I though she will call, but the call never came,” said Dyer.
Stephanie’s case was cold until recently when her husband, Ricky Don Henderson, was named as a person of interest in the case. Dyer says she remembers him vividly.
“That was one of things we disagreed about. He played all ‘nice-y nice.’ He was a nice guy and she was like ‘he’s such a nice guy’ or ‘he’s so good to me.’ She just was young and naïve,” Dyer said.
Dyer says her and Stephanie’s past wasn't the easiest, but they always had a special bond.
Dyer says she knew Henderson was no good. Twenty five years later, Dyer says she still doesn't know what happened to her sister, but she says she has an idea. “I think he killed her and I think he has either buried or dismembered her body. That’s why we can’t find her.”
Dyer says she's even tried to talk to Henderson during the many times he's been incarcerated. "I’ve tried to get on his visitors list, but he won’t let me. He won’t talk to me."
Regardless of her speculations, Dyer says all she wants its closure and for people to remember Stephanie. "I want people to remember her as the sweet, fun-loving kid and to me she never grew up. She will always be my little sister."
Henderson is currently in jail on an unrelated charge. He is only a person of interest in Stephanie’s case and has not been charged for it.
If you have information regarding Stephanie’s case, you encouraged to call the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office. Their number is (806) 894-3126.
