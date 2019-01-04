Sister of missing Levelland woman says after 25 years, the pain is still there

Lisa describes Stephanie as a sweet, kind, loving girl with a heart of gold. She says even though it’s been 25 years since her little sister went missing, the pain hasn’t gotten any easier. In fact, ever since the case was reopened by the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, she says it gets worse. “Some days you think about the funny things, other days its anger, other days its emotional. It just different and it never goes away."